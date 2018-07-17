COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Public Library features artwork by local husband and wife Frank and Nancy Price through the month of July. Frank’s photograph’s are displayed on the library walls, and Nancy’s baskets, collage work and etchings are featured in the lobby cases.
Frank’s dad gave him his first 35mm camera when he was in junior high school. It was a used no-frills Argus C3 range finder camera. He bought his first single lens reflex camera in high school, and later took that camera on his first wilderness backpacking trip, which was a 50-mile trek through the Sierras from the Yosemite Valley to Devil's Post Pile. During college, and later during the first half of his career as a professional forester, his back country trips were mostly limited to vacations. In 1994, he made it his goal to take his camera into the back country, one day each week, weather permitting. He bought his first digital camera in 2009. From 2011 through 2014, he was a volunteer for the Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management. During that period, he photographed plants and habitats along New River in coastal Coos and Curry Counties. Those images are incorporated into many of the displays at New River Nature Center on Croft Lake Lane south of Bandon, Ore. He does most of my photography in the mountains of western Oregon and northern California.
Nancy Price grew up in south suburban Chicago, and studied art and art history in college. She met her husband, Frank, while obtaining a Masters in Art History at The Pennsylvania State University. (Yes, she is a fan of Car Talk.) Her master's thesis concerned the narrative illustrations of the Apocalypse in a twelfth-century manuscript, the Liber Floridus of Lambert of St. Omer. She moved to Coos Bay forty years ago, when Frank took a position with the Bureau of Land Management. She worked variously as a circulation clerk, reference service librarian, cataloger and automation-system-whisperer at Coos Bay Public Library for twenty-nine years. Since retiring in 2013 she has happily returned to art activities and enjoys classes at Coos Art Museum.