POWERS — Honey Badger Ranch held a fundraising steelhead fishing clinic on Sunday, Feb. 9, with Jim Clausen, a Powers native. Clausen showed participants how to tie knots, which lures to use and what gear should be used. Clausen answered many questions and suggested ways to catch steelhead on the South Fork of the Coquille River.
Honey Badger Ranch provided hand-tied lures created by Jim Clausen and a barbecued chicken lunch to nearly 30 participants after they tried their hand at steelhead fishing on the gravel bar below the ranch cabin.
A sum of $875 from the clinic was donated to the Powers Transmitter fund.
Honey Badger Ranch Cabin is a vacation rental located on the South Fork of the Coquille River and within walking distance to downtown Powers.
For more information, visit VRBO.com location Powers, Oregon. Find information on river conditions and more on the Honey Badger Ranch Cabin Facebook page.