It was a very busy bee season for me. I planned for my three pound package of bees April 22, from GloryBee through Cascade Farm & Outdoor but additionally gathered seven (assisted on two) swarms, from as far north as Lakeside to as far south as Broadbent.
I have three hives; one on my front porch, one off the back porch and one near my shop. I gave one away because I didn't have room for it, two disappeared the day after I brought them home, and I combined two weak hives on two occasions. Needless to say, a lot of bees and stings.
I automatically treated for varroa mites and tracheal mites. There is no question bees have varroa, those nasty little pests hitch a ride from one hive to another and that's just the way it is. The only question is, how bad is the infestation? The hive I expected to have the smallest problem, actually had the worst infestation. The bottom board was littered with dead mites the day after treating. I treated the hive just a few days after I got them home and was sure they were staying.
I treat with solution of oxalic acid/Everclear. Oxalic acid comes in a crystal form that needs to be dissolved. The 190 proof alcohol acts as the carrier.
The fogger needs to be disassembled and the trigger spring oiled before I can get started. Oxalic acid is corrosive. You must clean your fogger between uses and I do, but the trigger still needs limbering up every time. Everytime, in case you are wondering, has been about four times this season. In fact my last treatment was about a week ago. The queen isn't laying too much, but her brood is where the varrao mite will lay eggs. Getting the bees through winter has been my biggest challenge. If they go into winter weak from mite infestation they might not make it to spring.
I've been using mineral oil on the spring that the trigger activates in the fogger. Some folks actually treat mites with mineral oil in their foggers.
Oxalic acid is a naturally occurring compound, found in rhubarb, most commonly used as a wood bleach. Everclear is a high octane alcohol carrier that leaves nothing behind but a thin powdery layer of oxalic acid. Oh and wear your mask!
I treated for tracheal mites because I saw healthy looking bees wandering around in front of all three hives. Tracheal mites restrict breathing so the bee can't fly. My solution? Sugar, coconut oil and a few drops of peppermint oil. I use a lid off a plastic tub for the sugar concoction, it slips right in the hive entrance. Initially the power of the peppermint makes the bees recoil but once it dissipates they go right after it. The coconut oil coats their throats and in theory smothers the tracheal mite. Peppermint oil helps fight varroa too.
I never saw any actual moths, just nasty little wiggly wax moth larve on the bottom boards.
I've been using mineral oil on all the hive bottom boards. I slather it on the edges of my frames and in the nooks and crannies of my hive boxes. Wax moth larve are those nasty little maggoty looking things. I noticed them first in the grooves of the corrugated bottom boards. Check yours by holding it up to the light, you'll see them and/or earwigs.
Wax moth infestation can be a real problem so you don't ignore it. A healthy hive can keep wax moth in check, but a weak one can be overtaken quickly. It looks like spiderwebs with maggots and you may notice a nasty smell, at least that's what I've read online.
Mineral oil is my new best friend, I use a natural bristle paint brush to coat the entire topside of the bottom board and the nooks and crannies of frames and boxes. Everything sticks to mineral oil on the bottom board including all the debris that comes from everyday bee business. The oil cleans up easy with a paper towel and its easy to reapply.
I had a bucket of scrap comb I planned to melt down for the wax. In the meantime the bees where cleaning up what they wanted. But by the time I got around to trying to melt it. Wow! There were wiggly nasty things and at least one moth - wax moth. I couldn't burn so I put it all in a large kettle, added some water and heated it over a single burner in my shop. It just turned into a smoking nasty goo and boy howdy did it stink so I moved it outside. I dumped it all for the varmints.