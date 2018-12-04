COOS BAY — The Dolphin Players will present a Holiday Radio Show for two weekends Dec. 7, 8 and 9, and Dec. 14, 15 and 16.
The show will be 1940s Christmas-themed radio sketches and include characters such as Fred Allen, Fibber McGee and Molly, Blondie and Abbott and Costello. And what old broadcast would be complete without commercials for Johnson's Glo-Coat, chillingly cheerful ads for Camel cigarettes, and patriotic pleas to buy War Bonds? The program will be sweetened with holiday songs.
The Dolphin Playhouse is at 580 Newmark Ave. in the Historic Empire District of Coos Bay. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets prices are $10, $8 for seniors and students, and $5 for small children. As always, the first Saturday, Dec. 8, is Pay What You Can. Bring the family!
Information and reservations can be found at 541-808-2611 or thedolphinplayers.webs.com.