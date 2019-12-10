COOS BAY — Once again, historian Steven Greif will offer a series of local history lessons this winter at the Coos History Museum. Weaving together information from his previous classes, as well as some new material, this year’s course is called “Tales from the South Coast." The classes will be held each Wednesday — Jan. 8 through March 18, 2020, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Coos History Museum.
“Tales from the South Coast” will offer a look at local history centered on a different common theme for each of the 11 sessions. Each session will use some of the thousands of images in Coos History Museum's vast photographic collection. Examples of some themes include: Famous Folks Who Visited Coos; Tales from the Sea; Native American Stories; Beer vs. Prohibition; All Rise – Court in Session; Businesses that Busted; South Coast Herstory; and more.
Greif is a retired North Bend High School teacher and has written a history of North Bend High as well as a two-volume U.S. History text for students. He is a front desk volunteer at the Coos History Museum, as well as a researcher and museum board member.
Upon completion of the course, participants will have learned more about the historic background of many of the places surrounding where they live, work, and recreate.
The course, open to the public, is a fundraiser for the museum. The fee is $70, with Coos History Museum members receiving a discount.
To register, call 541-756-6320 or visit the museum during business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Coos History Museum is located at 1210 N Front St. downtown Coos Bay. Find out more at www.cooshistory.org.