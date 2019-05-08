REEDSPORT — Coast Range Forest Watch will hold their annual Spring Plant Walk in the Elliott State Forest Sunday, May 19. If you would like to join the group they will meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Bay Bridge Motel, 66304 US Highway 101 North Bend. You will have the opportunity to meet local botanists, plant nerds and public land enthusiasts for an easy hike. There will be identification of native trees, shrubs and flowering plants during the walk.
Bring a snack and water and dress accordingly.
You are asked to reserve a space by emailing coastrangeforestwatch@gmail. For more information on Coast Range Forest Watch visit them at https://coastrangeforestwatch.org.