CHARLESTON — Explore Golden and Silver Falls and the rich natural history of this special place Saturday, Jan. 18. South Slough will host a hike from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to participate on the 3-mile, moderately strenuous, hike. Things to bring are your rain gear, sturdy hiking boots, a camera, a water bottle, lunch or snacks. South Slough Reserve will provide transportation from Coos Bay for up to 10 individuals. You can join for free, but space is limited so registration is required.
Then head out to the South Slough Reserve to catch this month's Nature Film: March of the Penguins. The film will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Narrated by Morgan Freeman, the film is an amazing, awe-inspiring, true-life tale. In order to ensure there is enough popcorn, reserve your spot.
You have free articles remaining.
Reserve a spot for one or both of these programs online at www.southsloughestuary.org.
Questions? Contact Eric Dean at 541-888-5558, ext. 126 or eric.s.dean@dsl.state.or.us.