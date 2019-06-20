{{featured_button_text}}
Fiddle at the Beach

AUG. 20, 2016 — At the annual Fiddle at the Beach, any acoustic musician is welcome to help promote, preserve and perpetuate old time fiddling and old time music.

 Lou Sennick, The World

WINCHESTER BAY — Oregon Oldtime Fidders will host their 16th annual Fiddle at the Beach music jamboree. Acoustic musicians jam all day at the Winchester Bay Community Center. Looking for a reason to breakout your accordion, washboard or any other non-amplified instrument? Each day jams begin at 8 a.m. daily Thursday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 18. Every night starting at 6 p.m. there is a stage show. Friday night the theme of music is Heroes and Villains. Musicians and audience are encouraged to dress the part.

The final event is the 9 a.m. Sunday Morning Gospel Show. Admission is free but donations are rarely refused.

The Winchester Bay Community Center is located at 625 Broadway.

Need to know more? Call Kriss at 541-260-6756 or Luke at 541-587-4313.

