NORTH BEND — Heart by Heart, featuring original Heart members Steve Fossen and Michael DeRosier, will take the stage for two performances Saturday, Oct 26, at The Mill Casino-Hotel's Salmon Room. The first show will begin at 6 p.m. and their second performance at 8 p.m. This is a 21-and-older only venue.
Original Heart bassist Steve Fossen and drummer Michael DeRosier are the powerful driving engine behind Heart By Heart, a band dedicated to performing the classic hits of Heart in the most genuine way possible. Together Heart By Heart presents a powerful dynamic show that includes all the favorite Heart hits as well as deep album cuts that Heart fans will love. When it comes to Heart music, having Mike and Steve on stage gives Heart By Heart an authenticity no other band can match. See Heart By Heart perform Heart’s classic hits such as “Barracuda,” “Straight On,” “Crazy On You,” “Magic Man,” “Even It Up,” “Heartless,” “Kick It Out,” and more.
Tickets, $25 for premium seating and $20 for standard, are available in Ko-Kwel Gifts or by calling 541-756-8800, ext. 9.
South Coast Beat readers have an opportunity to win one of Heart By Heart's latest CDs or a pair of Meet & Greet passes. All you have to do is come to The World office between 8 a.m. and noon Monday, Oct. 14 through Thursday, Oct. 17, and enter your name into the box on the front counter. Winner of the Meet & Greet will be be put in contact with the show's promoter.