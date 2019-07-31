CHARLESTON — The South Slough Estuarine Reserve offers opportunities to explore areas and wildlife that live in and around the coastal wetlands and tidal areas. August activities hosted by the South Slough include birding, kayaking and crabbing.
A guided paddle will be offered on the first and last Saturday of August. On Aug. 3 and again on Aug. 31, paddlers will have an opportunity to go along on a 5-mile guided paddle. Paddlers will meet at the Distant Water Fleet Boat Ramp at 10 a.m. paddling along until 3 p.m. seeing areas of the reserve rarely seen by visitors. There will be rental kayaks available or people are welcome to bring their own, along with a personal flotation device life vest and a lunch. Don't forget sunscreen, sunglasses and dress for the weather. The fee to participate is $15 per boat or $45 to rent a kayak, includes shuttle.
Enjoy great views of the eastern portion of Coos Bay while birding at the Millicoma Marsh Trail. The group will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and spend two hours with an interpreter, who will have spotting scopes and binoculars available to use. Birders of all levels are welcome, and this event is offered free.
Want to learn how to crab? Want to know more about crustaceans? Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Charleston Visitor Center participants will meet to go crabbing with South Slough staff members. Anyone can learn about a crab's amazing life cycle and various techniques used for capturing this delectable crustacean. This too is a free learning opportunity.
To register for any South Slough activity, visit the slough online at www.southsloughestuary.org
If you have questions, contact Eric Dean, education specialist, at 541-888-5558, ext. 126.