HAUSER — Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the Hauser Fire Department's 45th annual Spaghetti Feed from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at North Bay Elementary School, 93670 Viking Lane, North Bend.
Cost is $8 for adults (19-62), $5 for children (6-18), $6 Ssenior (62+), $20 Family (two adults and children 6-18, immediate family only). There will be door prizes.
The Hauser Fire Department covers 25 miles of the Oregon Dunes National Recreational Area as well as the Hauser community. They are asking for donations from local businesses for door prizes to be given away.
Funds raised at the event support the association in its efforts to aid the community by dispersing funds between three community funds. The first is the Community Assistance Fund for families in need. The second is the Burn Out Fund. This fund is used to help reestablish families after a house fire. Lastly is the Fire Prevention Fund. This highly successful fund is to purchase educational materials to teach fire prevention and safety to the local schools.
For information or advanced tickets contact any Hauser volunteer firefighter, the Hauser Fire Department at 541-756-7222, or the Wagon Wheel Grocery 541-759-3409.
