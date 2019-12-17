COOS BAY — Harmony United Methodist Church will hold a Blue Christmas service starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Not everyone is up and cheery for the Christmas holidays. Dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over the future, and a number of other human situations make parties and joviality painful for many people in our congregation and community.
Plan on celebrating the annual Christmas Cantata presented by the Harmony Church Choir. Under the direction of Jane Henrickson and accompanied by Paul Quarino on pipe organ with Debbie Shupe on grand piano, the presentation of “What Child is this?” will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, and ending with a candlelight ceremony sharing peace with “Silent Night.”
The service will be officiated by Pastor Don Ford. A free will offering will be distributed between the snack pack program and the community meals offered every Saturday in the fellowship hall. Complimentary shuttle service from and to Blossom Gulch Elementary School parking lot will be provided beginning at 6 p.m.