COOS BAY — Two presentations of "The Messiah" will be given by Southwestern Oregon Community Orchestra and vocalists from the community along with high schools under the direction of Dan Walden. Together this group will present G. F. Handel's incredible musical masterpiece, "The Messiah." 

The first concert will be given at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark St., North Bend. The second presentation will be given at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S. Broadway, Coos Bay.

Admission is $5 for adults and students 12 and younger will be admitted free.

For more information, call 541-217-8258.

