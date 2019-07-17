On Saturday, June 1 Rowan Keltz gave the North Bend Seed Library's first Saturday gardening seminar on Hügelkultur. What is that you're asking. Its a form of conservation where you utilize nature's debris making mounds to extend gardening season, and yes it's a German word used to describe it.
Rowan is one of my gardening friends and I've seen her garden Hügels where she lived in Myrtle Point that had aged and created a wonderful garden space. She has since moved into town and started a Hügel at her Coos Bay location. That mound of all manner of nature's debris is much less frightening for her neighbors to see now with some cover.
The concept is straight forward. I took this basic concept and used it to help get rid of my rotted fence. My son and I got to work with demolition. He was happy to destroy and I pulled nails. Rotted wood went into piles and I was ready to dig.
The first task, dig down and peel back the sod making a trench for my woody debris.
When laying down carbon (woody material), chose something that does not contain tannin or sap - that would be the smelly and/or sticky woods like cedar, pine, eucalyptus, etc. Rowan gave handouts at her presentation with details about which woods to avoid and why. Good woods include apple, alder, ash, aspen, birch, maple. Be careful willow might sprout.
This method of recycling helps reduce your carbon footprint. How you ask? You don't need to burn nearly as much.
The premise is that the decaying process creates heat and you can plant in the little pockets you create.
If I would've had some hardwood I would have added that below the rotten fence wood. The suggested process: is hardwood on or in the ground first; then layer older soft wood; rotten wood; then twigs, to give the layer leaves and grass, some traction; a final layer of soil or compost.
I did it my way, using what I had. Any help I can give nature makes me happy.