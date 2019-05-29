COOS BAY — You are invited to the Governor’s Marketplace Statewide Edition on Tuesday, June 4th, at The Mill Casino-Hotel in North Bend.
The Governor’s Marketplace is where state, federal and local agencies and organizations gather to connect with business owners. The purpose of this is to bring awareness of public contracting opportunities and to arm Oregon businesses with free or low-cost resources and services to help them start up, sustain their growth, and thrive.
The State of Oregon spends billions of dollars annually on purchasing goods and services, but many of those dollars end up being spent out of state. Let's work together to keep those dollars in Oregon and get you a customer with a multi-million dollar checkbook. Most likely, the State of Oregon can buy from you!
The Governor's Office has partnered with the Secretary of State's Office of Small Business Assistance, Department of Administrative Services, the Certification Office for Business Inclusion and Diversity and other state, federal, and local agencies and organizations to bring an incredible wealth of resources to local businesses.
You must be registered to attend, register online at http://gmp.oregon.gov.