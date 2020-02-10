BANDON — Bandon’s fourth annual Gorse Blossom Festival is this President’s Day weekend, Feb. 14-16. Once again held inside the Port of Bandon’s Old Town Marketplace at 250 First St. SW, the festival promises to be three incredible days of delicious spirits, exciting food, the best in local live music, and some quirky entertainment. The Gorse Action Group will be on hand to provide education and information to those seeking gorse abatement assistance.
Tickets are $10 for a day’s admission and include a commemorative glass to be used for drink sampling. The festival will run from 3-9 p.m. Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
The Festival kicks off Thursday with a free Science Pub from 6 -7:30 p.m. hosted at Bandon Brewing Co. by the Gorse Action Group. GAG will detail why “gorse is gross” and speak specifically to efforts and solutions for gorse abatement within Bandon and Coos County. This interactive presentation is open to everyone.
Music at the festival begins Valentine’s Day evening at 6 with Sly and Co. Saturday starts at 12 p.m. with Caught Red Handed, followed by Swerv at 2:30 p.m. and CRBQ - Coos Rhythm and Blues Quintet, from 6 p.m. and into the night. On Sunday, the Giardinelli Hotclub Ensemble closes out the festival, starting at 12 p.m.
The highlight of the festival continues to be the Bloody Mary Stroll, which kicks off Sunday morning through Old Town at 10 a.m. This over-the-top event is sold out.
Several Old Town bars and restaurants are also joining the weekend fun. Details can be found on their Facebook page or by calling them directly. The Loft, Alloro Wine Bar, and Edgewaters will each feature dinner specials, with reservations required. Lloyd’s and Broken Anchor will host live music, while the Arcade Tavern hosts a tap takeover.
For more information or to order tickets, visit gorseblossomfest.com.