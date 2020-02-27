COOS BAY — As part of Southwestern Oregon Community College’s 2019-20 Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series, Dr. David Alexander, O.B.E , professor of physics and astronomy at Rice University and director of Rice Space Institute, will discuss what Sun-Earth interactions can tell people about the habitability of exoplanets around other stars.
The lecture “Goldilocks Planets and the Search for Habitable Worlds” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Hales Center for the Performing Arts on Southwestern's Coos Campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
Exoplanet discoveries occur on an almost daily basis, with some 4,000 planets already confirmed, a further 2,000+ candidates in the wings and thousands more waiting to be discovered by the TESS mission. As we transition from a phase of discovery to one focused on detailed characterization and science, it is important to understand how stars and planets interact. The effects of magnetic interactions between the host star and such close-in exoplanets are still not well-constrained. Yet the magnetic and energetic environment at an exoplanet and its impact on the planet are important components of its habitability.
In this talk, Alexander will discuss how people's detailed knowledge of the Sun-Earth interaction is being used to explore the energetic impact of stellar activity on these new planets.
Alexander is a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, where his primary areas of research are solar physics, exoplanetary physics and earth remote sensing. Alexander also serves as the director of the Rice Space Institute, where he is responsible for providing vision, direction and leadership, managing the various institute programs, identifying and fostering research opportunities for our faculty, and interacting with government and the space industry.
Alexander was recently named an officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in the Birthday Honours List of June 2018 for services to US/UK connections in the space industry and higher education.
For further information, contact Dr. Aaron Coyner in the Southwestern physics department at 541-888-7244 or by email at aaron.coyner@socc.edu.