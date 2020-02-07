COOS BAY — The Gold Coast Chorus is taking reservations to sing barbershop ballads on Valentine’s Day, a long-standing tradition on the South Coast. To deliver these a capella Valentine's, quartets will travel to Coos Bay, North Bend, Coquille and Bandon at prearranged windows of time. The performance is a great photo opportunity to celebrate the occasion.
Lucky recipients, be they sweethearts, friends or relatives, will receive a hand-made Valentine’s Day card, a long-stemmed red rose and two romantic songs in barbershop harmony performed by a well-dressed quartet. Cost is $40.
Payment can be made by credit card, cash or check. To arrange for a singing Valentine appointment with delicious four-part harmony, call 541-290-9255.