The Accidentals

The Accidentals Barbershop Quartet are Darren Dirk, tenor; Chris Beebe, lead; Chuck Axelton, bass baritone; and David Aakre, baritone bass. Axleton is no longer with the quartet, but the Gold Coast Chorus will have four men for each singing Valentine they deliver on Valentine's Day.

 Contributed photo

COOS BAY — The Gold Coast Chorus is taking reservations to sing barbershop ballads on Valentine’s Day, a long-standing tradition on the South Coast. To deliver these a capella Valentine's, quartets will travel to Coos Bay, North Bend, Coquille and Bandon at prearranged windows of time. The performance is a great photo opportunity to celebrate the occasion.

Lucky recipients, be they sweethearts, friends or relatives, will receive a hand-made Valentine’s Day card, a long-stemmed red rose and two romantic songs in barbershop harmony performed by a well-dressed quartet. Cost is $40.

Payment can be made by credit card, cash or check. To arrange for a singing Valentine appointment with delicious four-part harmony, call 541-290-9255.

