COOS BAY — Sam Mazur, a Gold Beach High School senior, took home the Best of Show award at VISION 2020. The annual high school art competition is underwritten by the Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation. Mazur's submission, an oil titled “Sam Flowers” won her a two-year tuition waiver to attend Southwestern along with a $250 cash-purchase award.
Brooke Firestone, a Brookings-Harbor High School senior, was awarded Second Place for her ceramic sculpture titled “Thriller." Firestone received a two-year tuition waiver to attend Southwestern along with a $100 cash-purchase award.
Cyrus Kenyan, a Myrtle Point High School senior, took home the third place award for a digital artwork titled “Supellex Varia ad Amicum” Kenyan received a two-year tuition waiver to attend Southwestern along with a $75 cash-purchase award.
Sixteen other cash prizes ranging from $50 to $20 were awarded to grade division winners, grades 9 through 12.
VISION 2020 consists of artwork from 13 southern Oregon high schools. The 76 works of art by 61 students came from the following high schools in alphabetical order: Bandon, Brookings-Harbor, Coquille, Gold Beach, home school, Mapleton, Marshfield (in Coos Bay), Myrtle Point, North Bend, Reedsport Community Charter School, Roseburg and Winter Lakes.
Each year the VISION exhibition continues to present the talents of regional high school art students. VISION 2020 is on display in the upstairs galleries at Coos Art Museum through April 18, 2020.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information on Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation, log on to www.socc.edu/foundation, or email: foundation@socc.edu or call: 1-800-962-2838, ext 7210.
Photo Captions:
Best of Show - “Sam Flowers” – oil by Sam Mazur, Senior, Gold Beach High School
Second Place - “Thriller” – ceramic by Brooke Firestone, Senior, Brookings Harbor High School
Third Place - “Supellex Varia ad Amicum” – digital art by Cyrus Kenyan, Senior, Myrtle Point High School
For information
Sam Mazur c/o Todd Lessing – Gold Beach High School Art Instructor tlessing@ccsd.k12.or.us
Brooke Firestone c/o Sheryl Tuttle – Brookings Harbor High School Art Instructor sherylt@brookingsk12.or.us
Cyrus Kenyan c/o Mindy Hughes - Myrtle Point High School Art Instructor mhughes@mpsd.k12.or.us
