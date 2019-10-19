NORTH BEND — Bay Area Dance Club will host a Halloween Dance at the North Bayside (Glasgow) Grange, Saturday, Oct. 26. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Everyone is welcome and no dance partner is required. The best costumes will be awarded prizes — 1st, $100; 2nd, $75; and 3rd, a private dance lesson with Brett Granstrom.
Bring your favorite ghoulish Halloween finger food to share with the other Halloween ghosts and goblins. That's not required to attend though. Non-alcohol witch's brew will be provided — water and punch.
From 7-8 p.m. Brett Granstrom will teach beginner's to Hustle and then it's open dance till at least 10:30 p.m. Admission is $6 per person.
For more information about the dance or North Bayside Grange, located at 67563 East Bay Road. That's east at the north end of the McCullough Bridge then look for the big building on the left about 1/4 of a mile from the turn.
call Judy at 541-756-2816 or 541-297-5880.