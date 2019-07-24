Over the Fourth of July weekend a passel of us went to Powers for White Cedar Days. One couple, James and Stephenie Teevepaugh, came with a 5-foot by 8-foot utility box trailer. They set up camp in the yard overlooking the river and they had already been there several days by the time our mob arrived.
After everyone got settled in and we could sit around doing mostly nothing, I decided to check out their camp. On the spot I decided it was the "ultimate go" setup. They had their bed inside the trailer, with a light and a fan. There was an inverter mounted inside the door for low wattage use. They also had a 10' by 10' awning behind the trailer with a full kitchen and a small personal business tent that Steph called her "changing room."
James Tevepaugh shows the night light feature that is placed in the vent opening of the 5 by 8 foot utility trailer. The front wall holds a se…
Under the awning? The Whole Mary Ann of a kitchen! I was fascinated by the thought that they had put into what they had. Pretty sure they had every potential situation covered even bug covers for our dishes. Canned good in the cabinets on either side of the sink. The barbecue and the double burner propane stove, lights strung on the awning, a clothesline and "Dogs" bed. Everything! James has completed his CERT training so maybe that factored into the uber prepping.
Travel trailer camping, been there, done that. Recon for pre-planned parking at the campsite, filling tanks, checking batteries, and setting up. I personally got other chores but travel trailer camping wasn't anything I would have tackled on my own. There was maintenance, insurance, the cost of towing not to mention the danger of things like tree limbs and telephone poles to travel trailers. I think I like that utility trailer idea a LOT, especially the fact that is has more than one use and it is quite a bit easier to maneuver. In theory a couple people could swing that trailer around to get out of a situation.
David Reed gets the lowdown on Stephenie and James Tevepaugh's Fourth of July camp set up in Powers, Ore. A double burner Coleman cookstove an…
I know Steph and James call it camping but it's really what is currently referred to as glamping. Steph was such a good sport she really got excited when she started showing me all the things they had. Then I got the full run down on the different scenarios. Sometimes they back up to a picnic table and make an awning out of a tarp off the back of the trailer. James waved around his clamps as he showed me how it was done.
Stephenie said "We've been glamping for a number of years, we collect things people don't want anymore, then we buy new things. Then somebody has something at their camp and its like oh man, I gotta have one of those." The last couple of "those" were the brand new two room tent and folding tables.
I asked about camping rates and Stephenie told me they could camp for as little as $5 or up to $28 depending on where they where and what the campsite offered. She said they liked having water and electricity but could get by without. She also mentioned that when you get into the improved campgrounds you get to deal with more people.
A basic 5' by 8' trailer was "$1,800 but by the time I had my amenities added it was about $2,200," James said adding, "What I had put in was the V-track so I could haul stuff and I had these stabilizers put on the back so that it doesn't rock." He also pointed out the barn style doors that he preferred for loading things in and out. Their custom multipurpose utility trailer came from Trailer World out of Bend.
Each of us took turns preparing meals. Steph and James did a sausage, chopped ham, egg, bagel and cheese breakfast casserole. They had the whole thing prepared and ready for the oven in short order. Okay so we used the oven in the cabin, but I have no doubt they could have managed a hearty meal no matter where they were.