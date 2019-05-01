COOS COUNTY — Help make an impact on a local foster child's life by putting together a team of up to eight members to go "Bowling for a Cause." Learning Adventures For Forsterkids (LAFF) will hold a fundraiser event 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 10 at North Bend Lanes. Up to 28 teams can buy in for $300 and each team will receive $50 in food and drink credit, their bowling, and get to enjoy live music by the band Aurora. There will be a wine pull, silent auction and a no-host bar at this family friendly event.
LAFF's mission is to provide opportunities for youth in foster care to go on fun-filled trips and experience new cultures.
To reserve your lane, call Jami at 541-404-0757.