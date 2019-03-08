COOS BAY — Ghost Towns of Oregon will be the focus of a presentation by author Steve Arndt starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Coos Bay Public Library.
In his books, "Oregon Ghost Towns A-Z", author Steve Arndt adds new perspective to the definition of ghost towns and describes communities that conform to accepted classification criteria. These books discuss numerous historic sites and structures that remain today – from those that have been restored or revived, to dilapidated buildings, rubble piles, stone ruins, storefronts, and towns with few or no inhabitants.
Arndt also is the author of a series of books Roads Less Traveled in Oregon focusing on the history and beauty of Oregon. Each book covers a geographic region of Oregon using mostly back roads and exploring the amazing small towns that dot the countryside.
This free program, sponsored by the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library is open to the public. For more information call 541-269-1101 or visit www.coosbaylibrary.org. The library is located at 525 Anderson Ave.