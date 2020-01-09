COOS BAY — Need help having “the talk” with a loved one?
AARP Driver Safety sponsors the We Need to Talk: About Your Driving class to offer a guide to families needing help to determine when it’s time for their loved ones to hang up the keys.
The seminar is free and offers practical tips and advice on three main topics:
1. The Meaning of Driving – Find out what driving means to older adults and the emotions they may face when having to give it up.
2. Observing Driving Skills – Learn to observe your loved one’s driving skills objectively and talk about alternatives to driving.
3. Planning Conversations – Discover how to have “the talk” while encouraging independence. It’s a difficult conversation to initiate, but with the right tools, you can really make a difference in the life of an older driver.
The course will be held at Southwestern Oregon Community College's Newmark Center in room 207, 2110 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay.
Class will be held 1-2:30 p.m. on the following dates: Friday, Feb. 7; Friday, April 13; Friday, June 12; Friday, Oct. 9; and Friday, Dec. 11.
To register, call 541-297-7598.