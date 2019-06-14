COOS BAY — Mingus Park Pool has released their summer pool schedule.
Summer Swim Lesson registration is now open for all levels of ability in multiple time slots.
Monday through Friday time slots are: 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.
Session dates are: June 17 to June 27; July 1 through July 12, the pool will be open in the morning only on July 4; July 15 through July 26; and July 29 through Aug. 9.
Lessons will cost $45 per child and the child must be potty trained.
The Public Swim Schedule will be 2-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, starting June 17 and continuing through Aug. 9.
Cost: $4.50 for 18 and older; $3.50 for 17 and younger; Youth Summer Passes, $90; or Family Passes, for up to four immediate family members are available for $180. Children 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older in the pool.
Free Family Swim Lessons will be 7-7:30 p.m. for all Monday and Wednesday nights. Children must be potty trained. And Free Family Swim is open 7:30-9 p.m. on the following dates: June 17 and 19, June 24 and 26. In July 1 and 3, July 10. Resuming July 15 and 17, July 22 and 24, July 29 and 31; final dates for the free family lessons/swims are Aug. 5 and Aug. 7.
The Guppy Swim Program, and introduction to all swim strokes, will be held 11 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday June 17 through Aug. 9. Cost for this program is $150 per child.
Mini Meets are planned for Wednesdays: June 26, July 3, July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31. Participants will have fun competing and win ribbons and gummy worms.
Mingus Park Pool is located at 725 N 10th St. in Coos Bay. Still have questions? Call the pool at 541-267-1360.