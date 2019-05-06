COOS BAY — Southwestern’s geology lecture series concludes for the 2018-19 academic year when Dr. Stephen Palumbi comes to Southwestern Oregon Community College at 7 p.m. Friday, May 17. Dr. Palumbi will present a lecture on "The Extreme Life of the Sea: Amazing Ways Animals Live in Amazing Parts of the Ocean." In addition to the talk, representatives of the Charleston Marine Life Center will be present in the lobby starting at 6:30 p.m. and also after the lecture with some examples of extreme life of the sea for the audience to observe in person.
Palumbi is the Jane and Marshall Steel Jr. Professor in Marine Sciences at Stanford University. He earned his B.A. from Johns Hopkins University and Ph.D. from University of Washington. Palumbi is also the director of the Hopkins Marine Station and holds a senior fellowship at the Stanford Institute for the Environment. Palumbi has published extensively in many of the leading scientific journals. His latest book for non-scientists is about the amazing species in the sea, written with his son and novelist Anthony. "The Extreme Life of the Sea" tells about the fastest species in the sea, and hottest, coldest, oldest etc. Palumbi's previous book, "The Death and Life of Monterey Bay: A Story of Revival," written with Carolyn Sotka, brought to life the unusual environmental success story of the recovery of Monterey Bay. Palumbi's first science book for non-scientists, "The Evolution Explosion" explored how humans accelerate evolutionary change in the species around us. Palumbi helped write, research and also appears in the BBC series The Future is Wild and the History Channel's World Without People. Other recent films appearances include The End of the Line, and the Canadian Broadcasting series One Ocean. Major work continues on the microdocumentary project, the Short Attention Span Science Theater.
The talk on "The Extreme Life of the Sea" will focus on: What are the fastest fish in the sea? The deepest species? The hottest, coldest, oldest? The strangest family lives? The oceans are filled with a huge diversity of life, and species manage to live in virtually all habitats. There is the deep sea stop light fish with red search lights for finding prey – that only it can see. There are ice fish with special proteins that keep ice out of their blood, and are now used to keep ice out of your ice cream. This is a talk for everyone who wants to know the secrets of the sea. It is about the familiar – where Nemo finds a mate – and the unfamiliar – how do squid fly? It is about the extreme life of the sea. (Twitter hash tag #ExtremeLifeOTC/tumblr.ExtremeLifeOTC.com).
Geology Lecture Series talks are free and are held in the Hales Center for the Performing Arts on Southwestern’s Coos Campus, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. For those not able to attend in person, this lecture will be Livestreamed and archived, with access from the College's web site at https://livestream.com/SWOCC/geology2018-19. This is the final talk in the series for this academic year, but talks are already being scheduled for fall 2019 including: Dr. Susan Hough (USGS) on Friday, Oct. 18, with “What Past Earthquakes Tell Us About Future Earthquake Hazard: Facts & Fake Facts” and Dr. Artie Rogers (Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory) on Friday, Nov. 22, with “Forecasting Ground Shaking from Earthquakes Using Supercomputers." Lecture series sponsors include DB Western, The Mill Casino, the Southwestern Foundation and the College, IRIS/SSA and the Ocean Discovery Program.
For additional information, contact Ron Metzger at 541-888-7216.