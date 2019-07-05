Lady Bug Landing Community Garden in Coos Bay is part of South Coast Community Garden Association's network or gardens. This is the second year that I've had a 4 by 12 foot plot, which is ample room to grow several seasonal crops.
The first year I had a plot I turned my soil a little too soon and it clumped. I still got some nice produce. This year I didn't turn the soil at all. I planted earlier than most folks but you sure wouldn't know that by looking at my sad little garden patch. That yummy SeaCoast Compost needed to be turned into the soil and straw that we treated with lime last fall.
My spot is right next to Renee Blom's. Need I say more? Then two spaces away is Cindy Delgado's garden plot overflowing with lush happy green things. Her garden amazes and inspires me.
Four seasons ago Cindy Delgado made a worm's haven garden plot.
Within her 4 by 12 there is a pair of 5 gallon worm buckets, a pair of compost receptacles, and a pair of cylindrical shaped raised beds that are made of wire and lined with burlap. Then nestled down between those are a couple pots she uses for watering her squash and cucumber to prevent powdery mildew. All those things are nearly concealed within.
"I removed the top 8-12 inches of soil that had been fertilized and worked for about 10 years. I put it on a tarp and then I went down another shovel length which is 8-12 inches. I found clay, old toys, metal pipe, all different kinds of stuff from when this was just a landfill. It was marsh like most of downtown Coos Bay," she said.
"My plot, and a lot of the plots, was a mixture of orange clay and even a little bit of chromite in there. Nothing that would allow the root system of the plants to get oxygen and drainage. They need some oxygen too in addition to all the minerals," explained Delgado.
So Delgado took out another layer of dirt and got rid of it.
"I brought probably 6 to 8 of the 2 cubic foot bags of mushroom compost. Mushroom compost has a little manure in it, so I put that back in the bed," she said. "I mixed with that first foot of top soil I took out. So I have 2 feet where all of these plots only have about 1 foot, at the most, of good garden soil. In the second year I actually dug back down. I have 2 compost bins within my plot that are made of rabbit wire. So when I have refuse, debris from the plot, it goes back into those. I do add brown just like any other compost pile, a layer of green a layer of carbon and that helps feed the worms in my plot too."
I commented to Cindy that I had not seen any worms in my plot and her response was, "That's because there is nothing there for them to eat."
She encouraged me by telling me "It's always an experiment, you never know what you're going to get."
"I have worm compost bins, there's 2 of them. Those are bottomless and the night crawlers can go in if they want."
"All my kitchen scraps the red wigglers like to eat go in those 2 buckets. They have everything the worms need: oxygen, airflow and food."
When I asked if she did a garden map, she smiled as she confirmed stating, "There's the planner part of us. In January we do the planning then we get down here in February. So in February or March we do the planting." She chuckled a little and said, "You've go to give yourself a little spontaneity." Pretty sure she was mocking me as nicely as anyone can when she said the planning us.
She confirmed that she starts tomatoes and cucumbers at home but grows much from seed. "The Master Gardeners are so good, they plant twice as much as they need and I am down here so much that I get the benefit of 'Oh do you want some onion starts?' stuff like that.
You can find Cindy most days puttering around Lady Bug Landing Community Garden, she loves gardening and it shows.