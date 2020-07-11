COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Seed Community invites the public to a Garden Work Party at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 12, with Cathryn at her homestead farm, Olde Thyme Herbal Farm.
Cathyrn grows, dries and wildcrafts the herbs used in her own Olde Thyme Herbal products. During the work party, those attending will help Cathryn on various tasks such as building a raised bed, mulching a medicine hill and weed eating, if people are able to bring weed eaters.
This event is open to whoever can come, but those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP to Grant Wartnik by email at grantwartnik@southcoastgardenstarters.com or by phone: 541-297-1252. The location will be given after the RSVP.
People are asked to please remember to bring their own protective gear to protect the community from COVID-19. For more information, visit the Coquille Valley Seed Community Facebook page.
