NORTH BEND — Gardening programming returns with North Bend Seed Library at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, with a talk on permaculture as it is applied at the community level. This will be presented by Grant Wartnik, president of the Coquille Valley Seed Community. Permaculture started as a blend of two words, permanent and agriculture, and covers issues related to the sustainability and resilience found in natural ecosystems. The program will take place in the North Bend Public Library meeting room, 1800 Sherman Ave.
Wartnik is the owner and manager of South Coast Garden Starters. He went through the Coos County Master Gardeners Training and a permaculture design course taught By Geoff Lawton from the Permaculture Research Institute in Australia. Wartnik continues to learn and give presentations.