COOS BAY — There are still some gardening plots available at Lady Bug Landing Community Garden, 8th and Anderson in Coos Bay. It costs $10 to become a member and $10 for a 4' by 12' plot that you can garden until Dec. 1. Water and organic fertilizer are provided. Application are available in a box on the Anderson entrance, at McKay’s Market and online at socoastcommunitygardens.org
You will need both a membership application and an application to garden. For more information, call 541-269-7468.
There will be a free class called Tomatoes 101 noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Coos Bay Library, Myrtlewood Room. Renee Blom will be teaching the class and you will learn about tomatoes, everything you need to grow them, varieties, how to prune, diseases, seed saving and more. This program is sponsored by South Coast Community Garden Association.