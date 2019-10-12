NORTH BEND — Dogs from Furry Friends Therapy Dogs, Inc. will visit the North Bend Public Library so that children may read to the dogs at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23rd. The dogs will return at the same time on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Children are invited to read aloud to the dogs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
One challenge for beginning readers is the embarrassment of making mistakes while reading aloud. Dogs listen without offering corrections or opinions, helping children to gain confidence in their reading skills.
You have free articles remaining.
Volunteers with therapy dogs have long been a presence in care-giving facilities, and Furry Friends was started as a way to recruit dog owners to train their animals in therapy work. For more information about Furry Friends, please go to their website at https://furryfriendstherapydogs.org/.
For more information about this and other library programs, contact the library at 541-756-0400 or visit their website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.