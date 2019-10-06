COOS BAY — Betty LaDuke, an artist from Ashland, will present an illustrated talk about her art and life, "From Oregon to Timbuktu, Celebrating Cultural Diversity," at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The guided talk at Coos Art Musuem is free and open to the public.
In her over 65-year artistic career LaDuke has created a body of work rich in personal engagement with the diversity of world culture. Her art focuses on the interconnectedness of all people through feminist, spiritual and family themes. Her quest for art and truth has taken her from Mexico to Borneo and Africa to Papua New Guinea.
She said, “Traveling has been an integral component of my life and art. Travel is always a challenge. The challenge continues when I return home to my Oregon studio and begin the process of recreating my diverse cultural experiences into an art form that reaches beyond the moment, for a universal context, as I explore what it is to be human in this world today.”
LaDuke’s talk is presented in conjunction with the exhibition Betty LaDuke Retrospective: Celebrating Cultural Diversity, an exhibition of paintings and etchings by the artist, will be on display at Coos Art Museum from Oct. 11 through Dec. 7.