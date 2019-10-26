COQUILLE — The Friends of the Coquille Public Library will hold their Fall Trivia Night on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Coquille Community Building located at 115 N Birch.
The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first question will be asked at 6.
The contest is for teams of up to eight players and the entry fee us $15 per player. Teams are encouraged to bring their own refreshments. Unlike recent years, food will not be provided.
The theme is Day of the Dead and teams are encouraged to come up with creative names and dress in costume.
All proceeds from the event go to building a new library for the city.
For more information, call the Coquille Public Library at 541-396-2166.