COOS BAY — The Friday Foreign Film series will continue at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13 with the 2019 Czech Republic road movie 'Winter Flies.'
In the dead of winter, naïve and energetic Heduš runs into his stoic pal Mára and convinces him to go on a road trip to nowhere in a stolen Audi. Two curious teenagers barely old enough to see the reality that lies beyond their dashboard, they heedlessly take on the adventures that come their way, from rescuing a canine companion from drowning to picking up their instant teenage crush, hitchhiker Bara. Told from an interrogation room where Mára is recounting their exploits, this coming-of-age, comedic buddy movie sees two first-time actors knock it out of the park.
The Friday Foreign Film series is sponsored by the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. Many of these films are not rated and parental discretion is advised.
For more information, call 541-269-1101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In