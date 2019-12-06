COOS BAY — The Friday Foreign Film series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13th. Venezuela’s official submission for the 'Best Foreign Language Film' category of the 91st Academy Awards in 2019, "La Familia" (2017) is this month’s feature.
Andrés, the single father of 12-year-old Pedro, has to break his back just to ensure the mere basics for his son. On the outskirts of Caracas, people live from one moment to the next and any mistake is immediately punished. When a boy attempts to steal Pedro’s cell phone, he retaliates with excessive force. Andres discovers the young thief has possible gang ties. If true, the consequences for Pedro could be deadly. Acting on his paternal instincts, he takes his son on the run. Although the father realizes he is incapable of controlling his teenage son, the situation brings them closer than they have ever been. This deeply realistic story takes us into the ruthless environment of the Venezuelan capital, which – at a time when the country suffers immense social problems, hyperinflation, and a shortage of food – takes on an increasingly more savage character.
The Friday Foreign Film series, sponsored by the Friends of Coos Bay Public Library, is normally held on the second Friday of the month and is free to the public. Many of these films are not rated and parental discretion is advised. For more information call 541-269-1101.