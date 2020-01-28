COOS BAY — The musical group Fretland describes themselves as the family quilt of Americana music — well worn with stitches that took hold hundreds of years ago. They compare the legacy of forlorn lyrics sung over spare, twinkling, instrumentation — depicting long nights, whiskey glasses, and love that walks out the door. That kind of music will continue with each passing sunset, as new patches are added to the legacy of Fretland sewn in.
The band's songs dash over hills, harmonize with the breeze and coaxes honey from tall trees says founder Hillary Grace Fretland. The group also includes Jake Haber and Luke Francis on bass and guitar and Kenny Bates on drums. Fretlands’ self-titled 11-track debut album is due out soon and will include “Long Haul,” “Have Another Beer,” and "Friendly Fire." Their first single has already received high praise from "The Boot" and "American Songwriter" magazine.
While still getting some footing on their newest plateau, Fretland is enjoying the view behind them. The band corralled two stalwarts for their first full-length record, engineer Nich Wilbur (Angel Olsen, Black Belt Eagle Scout) and Seattle-area sage Trevor Spencer (Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes), who mixed their album.
The band, rife with energy and momentum, has created a strong foundation that will allow a long, detailed story to unfold. Part of their journey can be heard starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 Devils Brewing Co.
For a tour schedule, find Fretlandtheband on Facebook.