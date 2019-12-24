COOS BAY — Coos Bay Public Library will be offering free Drop-in Computer Labs for users with general questions about computers and devices. January labs will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the library's Cedar Room.
Labs are for computer owners who have general computing questions. These labs are open to questions regarding apple devices, windows devices, eBook questions, smartphones, and other mobile gadgets. Attendees are strongly encouraged to bring their own laptops or mobile devices, but a few additional laptops will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be no formal lecture, but we will be here to answer your questions!
Please call 541-269-1101 for further information on this program. These labs are free of charge and registration is not required.