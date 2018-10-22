COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College hosts Forensic Psychologist Dr. Joseph Nevotti from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, to discuss what it’s like to apply psychology to legal problems. This talk is free and open to the public and will be held on the Coos campus of Southwestern, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay, in the Lakeview E and F rooms, upstairs in Empire Hall.
Dr. Nevotti’s wide range of experience spans 45 years of practice and over 10,000 psychological assessments. He worked as an organizational psychologist for 23 years, selecting and training managers, then moved to forensics where he worked with maximum security inmates, sexually violent predators as well as defendants facing criminal prosecution.
Dr. Nevotti has performed psychological evaluations and counseling with CEOs, sales personnel, accountants, engineers, software developers ... as well as murderers, sexually violent predators, psychopaths, and schizophrenics. He also taught graduate and undergraduate courses in psychology as well as MBA programs.
Today he is in private practice and does psychological evaluations of injured workers as part of the workers’ compensation system. During his talk he will share what it is like to do what he does, as well as discuss the link between psychology and the legal system in addressing issues such as future dangerousness, insanity, competency to stand trial, and industrial work injuries.