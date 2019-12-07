COOS BAY — The Film Noir series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15th. The anti-capitalism melodrama "Force of Evil" (1948) is this month’s feature.
In New York City, unscrupulous lawyer Joe Morse (John Garfield), has the opportunity to make it big by teaming up with cutthroat gangster Ben Tucker (Roy Roberts) to consolidate the numbers racket. The only hitch in the plan is Morse's brother, Leo (Thomas Gomez), who refuses to involve his bank in the plan. As a result, Leo's bank would go from being saved to being another casualty in Morse and Tucker's thirst for power. Now, Morse must choose between money and family. This Cain and Abel story was the first film directed by celebrated screenwriter Abraham Polonsky, who was blacklisted by the House Un-American Activities Committee in the 1950s.
The Film Noir series is held on the third Sunday of the month. Everyone is welcome at this free program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. The Library is located at 525 Anderson Avenue. Please call 541-269-1101 or visit coosbaylibrary.org for further information about this program.