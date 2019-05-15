{{featured_button_text}}

ROSEBURG — "For the Birds," an artful event and benefit concert for Umpqua Valley Audubon Society will be held 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at the First Presbyterian Church of Roseburg, 823 S.E. Lane Ave. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Individual $10, bring a friend for $15, family $20.

Park on the street or use the parking lots off Lane, at Umpqua Insurance Agency or off Rose, at Downtown Fitness.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Have you ever dreamed of flying like a bird, or marveled at their silvery bursts of song? If so, “For the Birds” is for you. The Artisan Winds Flute Trio (Brigitte Chase, Cynthia Ferguson, and Cathy Vandendoel) will perform a bird-inspired concert to benefit Umpqua Valley Audubon Society. Sure to delight both bird lovers and music connoisseurs alike, get ready to hear a delightful array of flutistry from baroque and classical pieces, to pop tunes and modern masterpieces that include an Irish piece on the lark, a Native-American rendition of an Eastern screech-owl, busy bird chatter at dawn, and a musical rendering of  flight. Photography by Debbie Henry will be projected to accompany the music.

In addition to the music and photos, there will be a sale of beautiful and unique bird-inspired artistic creations by the musicians that includes watercolors on antique sheet music, handspun knitted birds, painted rocks, and exquisite paper feathers. Mary-Lela Gilbert, another artist, is donating painted rocks and a bird portrait.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0