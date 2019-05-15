ROSEBURG — "For the Birds," an artful event and benefit concert for Umpqua Valley Audubon Society will be held 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at the First Presbyterian Church of Roseburg, 823 S.E. Lane Ave. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Individual $10, bring a friend for $15, family $20.
Park on the street or use the parking lots off Lane, at Umpqua Insurance Agency or off Rose, at Downtown Fitness.
Have you ever dreamed of flying like a bird, or marveled at their silvery bursts of song? If so, “For the Birds” is for you. The Artisan Winds Flute Trio (Brigitte Chase, Cynthia Ferguson, and Cathy Vandendoel) will perform a bird-inspired concert to benefit Umpqua Valley Audubon Society. Sure to delight both bird lovers and music connoisseurs alike, get ready to hear a delightful array of flutistry from baroque and classical pieces, to pop tunes and modern masterpieces that include an Irish piece on the lark, a Native-American rendition of an Eastern screech-owl, busy bird chatter at dawn, and a musical rendering of flight. Photography by Debbie Henry will be projected to accompany the music.
In addition to the music and photos, there will be a sale of beautiful and unique bird-inspired artistic creations by the musicians that includes watercolors on antique sheet music, handspun knitted birds, painted rocks, and exquisite paper feathers. Mary-Lela Gilbert, another artist, is donating painted rocks and a bird portrait.