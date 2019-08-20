COOS BAY — The Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Coos Bay will sponsor two separate presentations by Oregon State University Extension Family & Community Health's registered dietitian Stephanie Polizzi. Polizzi will discuss how simple foods can prevent and reverse many of today's chronic diseases. Food as Medicine will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
A second presentation by Polizzi will be focused on Fiber, the Fabric of h=Health. This workshop will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Both classes will be held in the church fellowship hall, 2175 Newmark Ave. These valuable health tip events will be free and open to the public.
Change your diet and improve the way you feel. Learn the benefits of a plant-based diet.