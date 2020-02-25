{{featured_button_text}}
North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is hosting its annual reading challenge with books that were either set or published in the 1920s. 

 The World

NORTH BEND — The North Bend Seed Library will present a talk on Food Sovereignty from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the North Bend Library, 1800 Sherman Ave.

Dale Hodges will talk on both individual food security and regional food sovereignty. Hodges, a graduate of the UC Davis Sustainable Agriculture program, helped edit the first federal organic standard and is a charter member of California Certified Organic Farmers. He has 50 years experience in organic farming and believes that gardening can heal people, places and budgets.

For more information about this and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or visit the website at northbendoregon.us_library

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0