NORTH BEND — The North Bend Seed Library will present a talk on Food Sovereignty from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the North Bend Library, 1800 Sherman Ave.
Dale Hodges will talk on both individual food security and regional food sovereignty. Hodges, a graduate of the UC Davis Sustainable Agriculture program, helped edit the first federal organic standard and is a charter member of California Certified Organic Farmers. He has 50 years experience in organic farming and believes that gardening can heal people, places and budgets.
For more information about this and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or visit the website at northbendoregon.us_library