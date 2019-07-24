COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Fire Department and Coos County OSU Extension Office will offer you the opportunity to learn more about food preparation for long term storage for emergencies. The training will be presented from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Coos Bay Fire Department located at 450 Elrod Ave.
The class will give you an overview of how to properly prepare foods for long term storage which could be used during an emergency. Proper food preparation and storage could play a vital role in your safety during a natural disaster.
Most disasters are natural disasters, the result of some force of nature, such as tornadoes, hurricanes, and floods. Some natural disasters can be predicted, such as hurricanes and severe winter storms, while others, such as tornadoes and earthquakes, happen with little or no warning. Some disasters are the cause of human actions, intentional or unintentional. A disaster plan will help with safety, security, and comfort. Regardless of the type of disaster, there are things you can do to prepare.