REEDSPORT — The Reedsport / Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the 20th annual Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship in Reedsport, at 313 Rainbow Plaza. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. starting Thursday, June 13 and concluding Sunday, June 16.
Beautiful and unique art will be created throughout the event. There will be food and craft vendors as well as some great raffle items generated entirely by generous community members.
During the 4-day event carvers will work on their main show pieces to be judged on Sunday. Each day they also will have 90 minutes to complete a Quick Carve. These pieces are auctioned off at the end of each day to the highest bidders. Auctions are held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $5 daily, children six and under will be admitted free. An all event pass also is available. Please leave your pets at home.
Stick around on Sunday, June 16, for an ice carving demonstration by Chris Foltz and Ryan Anderson followed immediately by the awards ceremony.
For more information on this event, visit www.oregonccc.com or call the Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce at 541-271-3495.