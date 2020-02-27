COOS BAY — Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes, brings her latest show, "Como el Aire, an evening of Flamenco," to the Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark, Coos Bay. at 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 10.
Joining Fuentes will be singer/percussionist, direct from Spain, Diego Amador Jr. and internationally recognized Flamenco guitarist, direct from Spain, Carlos de Jacoba.
The all-ages event is part of a 33-date West Coast tour with additional performances in Colorado and New York City.
Fuentes, Flamenco dancer and producer, is one of the only touring artists in the Pacific Northwest region with deep connections to Flamenco culture, presenting “… real Flamenco, straight and stunning." She has independently produced and danced in over 300 performances and workshops featuring internationally recognized Spanish Flamenco artists.
Fuentes considers Flamenco a lifelong study, an artistic journey she began in her late teens that continues to this day. She has studied with many notable Flamenco artists. Accompanied by her notable guest artists, Fuentes tours the West and beyond regularly, bringing delighted audiences authentic, passionate Flamenco performance art in the intimate setting of live theater.
de Jacoba, Flamenco guitarist, was born in the Granada town of Motril, into a Roma family. His father Antonio, was an “aficionado” of Flamenco singing and passed his passion for Flamenco onto his family. At age 11, Carlos was given his first guitar. He studied with Master Guitarist Manuel Caraval Ramos, who helped young Carlos develop into the exceptional artist he is today.
Amador Jr., Flamenco singer, percussionist, was born in Seville into a family considered “Flamenco royalty.” His father is the celebrated Flamenco pianist Diego Amador and his uncles Rafael and Raimundo Amador, were the founders of popular Flamenco band “Pata Negra.” Known in Flamenco circles as a percussionist, Diego Amador Jr. is also an accomplished Flamenco singer, guitarist and pianist as well.
Tickets are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4495098. Complete tour information is available at www.savannahf/performance.