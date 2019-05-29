COOS BAY — Fish Tales is an event that is part of Oregon Humanities’ statewide Conversation Project takeing place Tuesday, June 4.
Oregonians love local food, but finding truly local fish can be hard, even on the coast. We’re now much more aware of ethically grown meat and vegetables, but seafood remains somewhat mysterious. How does that crab get from the ocean to our table, and what’s the true cost of cheap salmon at the grocery store?
This is the focus of “Fish Tales: Traditions and Challenges of Seafood in Oregon,” a free conversation with Jennifer Burns Bright that will begin at 7 p.m. June 4 at Coos Bay Public Library. This program is hosted by Coos Bay Public Library and sponsored by Oregon Humanities.
Jennifer Burns Bright is a food and travel writer based in Astoria, Ore. She moved to the coast to write about seafood after many years teaching food studies and literature at the University of Oregon, where she researched desire in twentieth-century literature, led a faculty research group in the emerging discipline of food studies, and won a national pedagogy award for a team-taught, interdisciplinary class on bread. She holds a PhD from the University of California at Irvine and a Master Food Preserver certification. As a community organizer linking local producers and consumers, Bright often speaks and teaches at events. When she's not out gathering seaweed or smoking black cod, she might be found judging culinary masterpieces or interviewing luminaries in the food world.
Through the Conversation Project, Oregon Humanities offers free programs that engage community members in thoughtful, challenging conversations about ideas critical to our daily lives and our state's future. For more information about this free community discussion, please contact Coos Bay Public Library at 541-269-1101.
Oregon Humanities (921 SW Washington, Suite 150; Portland, OR 97205) connects Oregonians to ideas that change lives and transform communities. More information about Oregon Humanities’ programs and publications, which include the Conversation Project, Think & Drink, Humanity in Perspective, Bridging Oregon, Public Program Grants, Responsive Program Grants, and Oregon Humanities magazine, can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.