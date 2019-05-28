MEDFORD/COOS BAY – Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Southern Oregon this week announced it has received a $35,000 grant from The Ford Family Foundation to use Internet-based technology to provide real-time secure live video credit counseling to residents of Coos County in Oregon.
This breakthrough program is a first in Oregon, allowing the residents of the south coast to receive the same high-level financial education enjoyed by those who have office appointments with the trained and certified CCCS counselors in Medford. CCCS plans for the program to be operational in late June 2019.
"This is a true barrier-breaking program," said Bill Ihle, executive director and CEO of CCCS. "It assures that the residents of Coos County and the South Coast can now fully benefit from the financial education and credit counseling programs that we offer to southern Oregon residents who come to our offices."
"The video connection has top-of-the line security, which means that clients can feel relaxed and safe, knowing their information is kept confidential," Ihle said. "We especially want to recognize and thank The Ford Family Foundation for their vision and support of this critically important project with their generous grant."
Coos County and other South Coast residents can access all of CCCS's individualized programs, including credit and budget counseling, debt management, financial education and student loan counseling. This is the only program like it on the West Coast.
Research shows that thriving neighborhoods are critical to the long-term economic success of individuals, communities and cities. There is a direct link between neighborhood conditions and economic opportunity—a link so strong that a child's zip code is the strongest predictor of their life outcomes. This program in Coos Bay and the other services provided by CCCS is geared to help improve those conditions.
CCCS is coordinating with Southwest Oregon Community College's Small Business Development Center to host the Coos Bay end of the live counseling sessions. The Center is at 1988 Newmark Avenue, Suite 214, Coos Bay.
"Southwestern Oregon Community College and the Southwestern SBDC are thrilled to work with CCCS and The Ford Family Foundation on this project," said John P. Bacon, Executive Director of SBDC. "We are confident it will help the residents of the south coast and provide access to experienced financial experts willing to help them navigate these difficult challenges."
This new program will save residents the time and money involved in the six-hour round trip drive from Coos Bay to Medford. Scheduling an appointment for Coos Bay residents will be an easy and very convenient process. Clients can schedule appointments by calling 541-779-2273 and complete some pre-appointment paperwork before their counseling session.
This program is being funded by a grant from The Ford Family Foundation of Roseburg. Additional funding is provided by Banner Bank, The Coquille Indian Tribe and United Way of Southwestern Oregon.