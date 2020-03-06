COOS BAY — The Film Noir series continues Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m. Fritz Lang’s second American film 'You Only Live Once' (1937) is this month’s feature.
After his sweetheart Joan Graham (Sylvia Sidney) uses her position as secretary to the public defender to help him get an early release, three-time loser Eddie Taylor (Henry Fonda) is determined to go straight. He soon finds the pressure of life on the “outside” is too much, with employers discriminating against him and old confederates waiting to exploit him. Framed for a crime he didn’t commit, he’s sentenced to die on circumstantial evidence and makes up his mind that the law is his mortal enemy. The authorities bring the news of a pardon just as Eddie is in the act of an armed escape, using a doctor as a hostage. Assuming the pardon is a cheap ruse, he shoots a chaplain who tries to help him and goes on the run with Joan. They become desperate fugitives, in love and together, but unhappy and with no future except death.
The Film Noir series is held on the third Sunday of the month, sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. The Library is located at 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
For more information, Call 541-269-1101 or visit coosbaylibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In