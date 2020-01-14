NORTH BEND — Figure Drawing sessions will be starting at Josie's Art Lab on Sundays in February.
This is less of a class and more of an opportunity to practice intensely for 1.5 hours, which is really the best way to improve, I will, however give tips and suggestions on request. Not only that, but you will leave each session with a 20+ sketches to have as your own reference to work from for future drawings/paintings. The sessions are structured as such: 10-1 minute poses followed by a series of three 10 minute poses and ending with one 20 minute pose. The end longer poses can vary in time depending on the preferences of those present.
This sessions require pre-registration and a minimum of three participants for the session to happen. Participants are responsible for bringing their own supplies. There will be newsprint, 2B pencils and kneaded erasers available for purchase.
Sessions will take place 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 2 and 16th, and then March 1, 15th and 29th. Individual sessions cost $20 each or purchase all five for $75.
Drawing will start promptly at 4 p.m. and, out of respect to the model, the doors will be locked at 4:05.
Josie's Art Lab is located at 1964 Sherman Ave. in North Bend.
To register, visit josiesartlab.com or email josieSkeating@charter.net for a Square invoice.