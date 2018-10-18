NORTH BEND — Coos Bay North Bend Rotary Club is getting ready for the annual Festival of Trees at The Mill Casino-Hotel.
Each year groups or individuals sponsor a wreath and or Christmas tree to decorate to raise funds for the clubs' programs. This year 30-inch wreath sponsorships are available for $50 and a 6-foot Christmas tree is available to decorate for $95. There's a big party where sponsors bring their special decorations and get to work tying to put together the best designs at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26 in the Salmon Room.
Then all the beautiful creations are moved to the lobby of the hotel where they will be displayed for everyone to enjoy until the auction. The live auction will take place during a plated dinner event where VIP tables are available, Tuesday, Dec. 4. Dinner for reserve seat tables will begin at 6 p.m. and then the doors open to the general public for the auction at 6:45.
Forms and details are available online at www.themillcasino.com under events.